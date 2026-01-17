Bharatiya Janata Party Sets 20 January For National President Election Result

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the schedule for the election of its national president. Nominations for the post will be filed on 19 January 2026, with the scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations taking place the same day. The official result and announcement of the new party president are scheduled for 20 January 2026. The process will be conducted at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi.
According to The Indian Express, the nomination process will be open from 2 pm to 4 pm on 19 January, followed by scrutiny between 4 pm and 5 pm, and withdrawals allowed from 5 pm to 6 pm. The result will be declared after internal polling, if required, with the announcement expected on the afternoon of 20 January. The election coincides with the completion of Jagat Prakash Nadda’s six-year tenure as national president.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the notification for the election was issued by K Laxman, BJP MP and national returning officer. The process is expected to be unopposed, following the precedent set by previous presidents, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Nitin Nabin, currently the party’s working president, is widely anticipated to be the sole candidate and, if elected, will become the youngest BJP national president.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the BJP’s Constitution stipulates that the national president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the national and state councils. Any eligible member can serve two consecutive terms of three years each. The new president will lead the party into upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, with further assembly elections scheduled in several states the following year.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the party’s national council, its highest policy-making body, is expected to convene immediately after the election to ratify the new president’s appointment and pass key resolutions. Members of the national council, including senior ministers, MPs, chief ministers, and state presidents, have been asked to remain in Delhi on 21 January for these proceedings.
“The nomination for the election of the party chief can be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19 and the nominations can be withdrawn by the candidates between 5 pm and 6 pm the same day,” the official notification stated.
Coverage revealed that Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar and son of late BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, was appointed working president in December 2025. He is regarded as ideologically rooted and closely associated with the party’s organisational structure, having served as a minister in Bihar and played a role in preparations for upcoming state elections.
The announcement indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing president J P Nadda are expected to support Nabin’s candidature. The party’s top leadership is likely to propose and endorse his name, with other senior leaders from across states also acting as proposers.
Internal polling will be conducted only if more than one nomination is received, but details emerged that the BJP national president has historically been elected unopposed. Arrangements are being made for an oath-taking ceremony near the party headquarters following the announcement.
“Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on,” Nitin Nabin was quoted as saying.
The internal process will conclude with the national council’s ratification and the passage of resolutions on key issues, as the party prepares for a series of significant electoral contests in the coming months.
