Pawars Lose Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Bastions Despite Reunion, BJP Sweeps

The 2026 Maharashtra municipal corporation elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take a significant lead in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, areas traditionally considered strongholds of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) alliance, despite contesting together, trailed behind the BJP in both corporations. Voting was held on 15 January, with counting commencing on 16 January across 29 municipal corporations in the state.
According to The Hindu, the BJP won 29 wards and was leading in 43 others in Pune, while the NCP and NCP (SP) managed only three and two seats respectively, with limited leads in additional wards. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP led in 81 seats, with the NCP ahead in 36. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) lagged further behind in both corporations.
As reported by Financial Express, the joint effort by Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) in Pune did not consolidate their support base as intended. The BJP’s independent campaign strategy in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad proved more effective, with the party leading in over 50 seats in Pune as counting progressed.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the BJP’s performance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad indicated that the party had successfully countered the challenge posed by the “united” NCP factions. The BJP’s dominance extended to other western Maharashtra cities, including Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli, where it also led in several civic bodies.
In the run-up to the elections, analysis showed that Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) had formed an alliance specifically for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, aiming to consolidate their influence. However, the BJP’s campaign and organisational strength outpaced the alliance’s efforts in these key urban centres.
Polling was conducted across 29 municipal corporations, with coverage revealed that 3.48 crore voters were eligible and over 15,900 candidates contested. In Pune, 1,166 candidates vied for 165 seats, and the voter turnout was reported at nearly 47%. The elections were marked by high security and extensive arrangements to ensure transparency and smooth conduct.
“The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, an ally of the BJP, has gone separately in Mumbai,” a senior official stated, highlighting the complex alliance structures across different cities.
