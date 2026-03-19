BJP Announces Assam First List of Candidates Ahead of Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for 9 April 2026. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari, a seat he has held since 2001. Former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from Dispur. The list includes six women candidates, among them Minister Ajanta Neog.
According to The Indian Express, the BJP’s Central Election Committee approved the names, with Pradyut Bordoloi’s inclusion marking a significant shift in Assam’s political landscape. Bordoloi, a two-term MP from Nagaon and a former minister in Congress governments, resigned from the Congress on 17 March 2026 before joining the BJP the next day.
As reported by The Hindu, Pradyut Bordoloi’s son, Prateek Bordoloi, withdrew his candidacy from the Margherita Assembly seat on a Congress ticket following his father’s switch to the BJP. Prateek stated in his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that he would remain a party member but felt it was inappropriate to continue as a candidate after his father’s decision.
As Maktoob Media stated in an article, Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. His resignation from Congress was confirmed after initial uncertainty, with senior Congress leaders attempting to persuade him to reconsider. The BJP’s list also comes amid the resignation of AIUDF vice president Aminul Islam, who may join the NDA camp.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Assam Congress is assessing the impact of losing Pradyut Bordoloi, one of its three MPs from the state. Senior Congress leaders indicated that Bordoloi’s departure had been anticipated, with internal disagreements over candidate selection cited as a contributing factor. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the resignation as unfortunate, while AICC secretary Jitendra Singh noted that Bordoloi’s recommendations had been considered in the party’s candidate lists.
“Congress made me, but I felt ignored and unwanted in the party in the last two years,” Pradyut Bordoloi said, expressing hope to work in the BJP with his head held high.
Coverage revealed that Prateek Bordoloi’s withdrawal was guided by respect for the Congress organisation and a desire to avoid confusion regarding his commitment. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed support for Prateek’s decision, stating that the party would await central leadership’s guidance on the Margherita seat.
The BJP’s Assam candidate list features several prominent names, including Ashwini Ray Sarkar (Golakganj), Uttam Prasad (Dhubri), Madhavi Das (Birsing-Jarua), and Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia). Further details indicate that the party’s strategy includes fielding experienced leaders and new faces across key constituencies.
“I believe that the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate,” Prateek Bordoloi wrote in his resignation letter.
Analysis showed that the BJP’s list aims to consolidate its position in Assam by leveraging high-profile defections and retaining established leaders. The party’s approach reflects a broader trend of political realignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Assam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 9 April 2026, with counting scheduled for 4 May 2026 as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.