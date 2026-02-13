'Baat Se Mukarne Ki Saza...': Bishnoi Gang Issues Fresh Threat Against Ranveer

Actor Ranveer Singh has received a new threat from the Bishnoi gang, which warned of harm to his entire staff. The threat was delivered via a voice note, prompting Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone to increase security at their Mumbai residence. Armed personnel have been deployed outside their home, and the matter has been reported to local police authorities. The incident follows previous threats and heightened concerns for the safety of the actor and his associates.
According to Hindustan Times, the voice note was sent by an unidentified individual linked to the Bishnoi gang. In the recording, the person stated, “We will show you what is the punishment for going back on one’s word,” and further warned, “fall in line—if you don’t, you’ll see later what we do.” The message also referenced director Rohit Shetty and the broader Bollywood industry.
Security measures were increased after the threat, as coverage revealed, with the couple’s housing complex officially notifying the Dadar Police Station. The deployment of armed personnel was confirmed in a letter from the complex, and police have been monitoring the situation closely.
In recent months, the Bishnoi gang has been associated with several extortion and threat cases targeting high-profile individuals. Analysis showed that the gang, while led by Lawrence Bishnoi from jail, is operated by associates based abroad. The group has used voice notes and internet-based calls to issue threats, often escalating to violence if demands are not met.
“Baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge (We will show you what is the punishment for going back on one’s word),” the voice note stated, directly addressing Ranveer Singh.
Delhi Police have reported a surge in extortion cases involving the Bishnoi gang and similar groups. Following reports, police have implemented new strategies, including mapping clubs and bars to identify potential sources of information leaks to criminal networks. The gangs often target celebrities, businessmen, and other public figures, using sophisticated methods to intimidate and extract money.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s response to the threat has been to prioritise safety, with no public statements made regarding the ongoing investigation. Details emerged that the couple is cooperating fully with law enforcement, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation for any further developments.
