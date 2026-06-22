NEET Re-Exam Cheating Racket: 30 People, Including Students, Arrested in Bihar

On 21 June 2026, Bihar police arrested 30 individuals, including medical students, impersonators, and biometric verification staff, for their alleged involvement in a cheating racket during the NEET-UG re-examination. The arrests followed raids at multiple exam centres in Lakhisarai, where the accused were reportedly facilitating impersonation and bypassing security protocols. The NEET-UG re-exam was conducted after the original test was cancelled due to a question paper leak.