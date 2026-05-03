Bihar: Muslim Cleric Found Dead On Railway Tracks, Family Alleges Assault

On the evening of 26 April, Raza boarded the Muzaffarpur Special Fare Summer Special train from Bareilly for Siwan after attending an Urs festival in the city. During a phone call with his wife, he reportedly mentioned being harassed by a young man on the train. Coverage revealed that his wife urged him to seek help from fellow passengers, but he stated that he was being accused of theft and was unable to identify the person harassing him during a video call.