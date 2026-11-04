'No Apraadh, Only Crimes in Bihar' Says CM Samrat Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated on 4 November 2026 that while there may be crime in Bihar, there is no “apraadh,” a Hindi term also meaning crime or offence. The statement was made during an event in Delhi and has led to significant political reactions, particularly from opposition leaders. Choudhary’s remarks have been widely discussed and scrutinised in the state’s political landscape.
According to The Indian Express, Samrat Choudhary said, “Hamare yahan koi apraadh nahi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai,” which translates to, “There is no crime in Bihar. The concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no ‘apraadh’. There are no criminals.” The statement was made at an event organised by the National Highways Authority of India.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the remark prompted immediate criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to “ruin Bihar” under Choudhary’s leadership. Yadav shared a video of the statement on social media and raised concerns about the message it sends to bureaucrats and law enforcement officials in the state.
Political reactions intensified following coverage of the event, with Tejashwi Yadav referencing past allegations against Choudhary and questioning the appropriateness of his appointment as chief minister. Choudhary has previously maintained that he was falsely implicated in a case from the 1990s in his home district of Munger.
“There is no crime in Bihar. The concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no ‘apraadh’. There are no criminals,” Choudhary stated at the event.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, whose party is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), declined to comment directly on the controversy but expressed support for Choudhary’s approach to crime control as reporting indicated. Paswan stated that as both Chief Minister and Home Minister, Choudhary would have access to relevant data to support his claims and expressed hope for a crime-free Bihar.
Choudhary’s political background was also highlighted in analysis, noting that he began his career with the RJD before becoming the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of Bihar after Nitish Kumar stepped down in April 2026. Nitish Kumar now serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, and his son, Nishant Kumar, is the state’s Health Minister.
Tejashwi Yadav questioned, “IAS/IPS officers sitting on the stage feel honored or humiliated to be working with a CM who had once been named in a case related to the murder of seven people.”
Further scrutiny of Choudhary’s statement continued as coverage revealed that opposition leaders and social media users debated the distinction Choudhary attempted to draw between “crime” and “apraadh.” The statement has become a focal point for discussions on law and order in Bihar.
Reactions from the public and political analysts have been mixed as details emerged, with some interpreting the remark as a rhetorical device and others viewing it as a minimisation of crime in the state. The controversy continues to be a subject of debate in Bihar’s political discourse.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.