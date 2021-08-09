BJP Kisan Morcha Leader, Wife Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

The Kulgam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha president, and his wife, were shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 9 August, sources said.

According to sources, terrorists barged inside the house of Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was also a 'Sarpanch' (Village Head), and fired indiscriminately critically injuring him and his wife. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.