10 Dead in Bengaluru Rains: Hailstorm, Heavy Winds Cause Widespread Damage

On 29 April, Bengaluru experienced its highest-ever recorded rainfall for April, with a severe hailstorm and intense downpour causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and at least ten fatalities.
According to The News Minute, Bengaluru’s central business district received 111.5 mm of rain within a few hours, surpassing previous April records. The India Meteorological Department confirmed that 78 mm of this rainfall occurred in just 30 minutes, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across multiple zones.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the storm caused fatalities primarily due to a compound wall collapse at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, which killed seven people, including a 6-year-old girl.
Additional deaths were attributed to electrocution and structural collapse in separate incidents across the city.
In a detailed account, The Indian Express stated that two individuals died of electrocution—one in Yarab Nagar and another near Bannerghatta Road—while a third fatality occurred in Chamarajpet when a cement block fell through a house roof. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the causes and assess potential safety lapses.
Widespread infrastructure damage was reported following the storm, with 226 trees uprooted and over 600 branches snapped, many of which remained uncleared the next morning. This contributed to severe congestion and delays for commuters during peak hours.
"We have registered cases in all three incidents and are investigating the exact cause. Necessary action will be taken based on our findings," a senior police officer confirmed.
Traffic police issued advisories urging commuters to plan journeys in advance, reduce speed, and avoid waterlogged routes. The advisory highlighted risks from hidden potholes and damaged surfaces, and recommended vigilance at junctions and underpasses.
In addition to fatalities and infrastructure damage, the storm devastated the Bookworm bookstore on Church Street. Reporting indicated that between 4,000 and 5,000 books, many of them rare or out of print, were destroyed when hailstones blocked drainage and floodwaters surged onto the premises.
Bookworm’s proprietor estimated financial losses between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh as coverage revealed. The store’s reading community responded with offers of support, and efforts are underway to salvage a portion of the damaged inventory for discounted sale.
"The reading community in Bangalore and India are showering so much love and affection on The Bookworm– we are blessed to have such a wonderful community," said Krishna Gowda, the store’s owner.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.