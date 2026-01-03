BCCI Orders KKR To Remove Mustafizur Rahman Amid IPL Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision follows recent developments affecting India-Bangladesh relations and growing controversy over Rahman’s inclusion in the KKR team.
The BCCI has also stated that KKR will be permitted to seek a replacement for Rahman if required.
According to Hindustan Times, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the directive, citing “recent developments” as the reason for the move. Saikia stated that the board would allow KKR to request a replacement player, should they choose to do so.
As reported by The Indian Express, the controversy intensified after KKR, co-owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, signed Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL mini-auction. Political leaders, including those from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticised the decision, linking it to national security and recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Earlier, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif urged restraint, emphasising that the BCCI is equipped to handle the situation. Kaif advised stakeholders to “wait and watch” rather than make premature judgments, highlighting the sensitivity of the issue and the need for a measured response.
The controversy has also drawn responses from political figures across party lines. As this report noted, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that cricket should not be made to bear the burden of political or communal tensions. Tharoor argued that Rahman, as a professional athlete, should not be held responsible for incidents in Bangladesh, and warned against politicising sporting decisions.
“He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair,” Tharoor said, as quoted in the report.
This article added, the backlash against Shah Rukh Khan and KKR has included calls for a complete boycott of Bangladeshi and Pakistani players in the IPL. Some leaders have linked the controversy to broader concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and the impact on India-Bangladesh relations.
The situation has also affected the cricketing calendar. Mentioned in this report, the upcoming India tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for September 2026, is set to proceed despite the strained relations. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed the itinerary, but the venues are yet to be announced.
“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home,” the BCB stated, as quoted in the report.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.