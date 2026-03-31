Bareilly: Muslim Youth Assaulted, Humiliated, Forced to Chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

A Muslim youth was assaulted and humiliated in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on 28 March 2026. The incident occurred in the Cantonment police station area, where the youth, identified as Shoaib, was stopped by a group of men, physically attacked, and coerced into chanting religious slogans. The main accused, Rishabh Thakur, was arrested by police, and further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.
According to Maktoob Media, the assault was recorded and circulated on social media, showing individuals identifying themselves with the Bajrang Dal. The video depicts the group accusing Shoaib of “Love Jihad” and using threats and abuse to intimidate him. The accused forced the victim to recite religious slogans and make humiliating statements.
Police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and extortion as coverage revealed. The FIR states that ₹7,000 in cash was taken from Shoaib, and an additional ₹2,000 was transferred online under duress. Authorities recovered ₹3,300 in cash and a mobile phone from the accused during the arrest.
Police officials confirmed that the main accused, Rishabh Thakur, was already under a district ban due to a previous extortion case, and his presence in Bareilly constituted a violation of that order following statements. Additional charges under the Uttar Pradesh Goonda Act were filed as a result. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.
During police interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to confronting Shoaib near a temple, threatening and assaulting him, and uploading the video to social media to create a sensation as details emerged. The police stated that the woman and her father, who were initially mentioned in complaints, were unharmed during the incident. The case is being processed based on their complaint, though they have since distanced themselves from the matter.
“This appears to be an organised group that uses religion and caste as a pretext to threaten people, assault them, and extort money,” SP City Manush Pareek told Maktoob, adding that more suspects linked to the group will be arrested.
The victim, Shoaib, was sent home after a medical examination, and legal proceedings are underway. Police have stated that the investigation will continue until all individuals involved are identified and brought to justice according to officials. The authorities have emphasised that the accused will face charges for each offence committed, regardless of previous restrictions or ongoing cases.
Efforts to locate and arrest additional suspects are ongoing, with police reviewing video evidence and formal complaints to ensure comprehensive action as investigation continued. The case remains under active review by law enforcement agencies in Bareilly.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.