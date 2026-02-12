Bangladesh: Vote Counting Underway After High-Stakes Election

Bangladesh concluded voting for its 13th National Parliamentary Election on 12 February 2026, with polling held across 299 constituencies. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 47.91% by 2 pm. Counting of votes began immediately after polls closed at 4:30 pm local time. The election was conducted alongside a national referendum on constitutional reforms, with results expected to be announced on 13 February 2026.
According to The Hindu, the election is viewed as a direct contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, following the disbandment of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. Counting by hand commenced almost immediately after voting ended, with significant results anticipated overnight. The Election Commission received 648,000 postal ballots, and security was heightened nationwide.
As reported by The Indian Express, this election marks the first national poll since the 2024 “July Revolution” and the end of 18 months of interim governance under Muhammad Yunus. For the first time in three decades, the Awami League’s symbol was absent from ballots. The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, and the Jamaat-e-Islami alliance are the primary contenders, with 1,755 candidates from 50 parties and 273 independents contesting.
Analysis showed that the process was managed by an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who emphasised the importance of free and fair elections. The referendum, held alongside the parliamentary vote, asked citizens to decide on the adoption of the July Charter, a package of reforms aimed at strengthening governance and democracy.
Vote counting began in all 299 constituencies, with the Election Commission providing real-time updates through its official website and the “Smart Election Management BD” app as coverage revealed. The app offers live constituency updates, candidate details, turnout data, and referendum results. Experts have advised the public to rely on official data to avoid misinformation.
“If the election is free, if it is fair, if it is without controversy, then why would we not accept it? Of course we will accept it. All parties will accept it,” said BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, as quoted in multiple reports.
Polling was largely peaceful, though isolated incidents, including a crude bomb blast at a Munshiganj polling station, were reported as updates indicated. The Election Commission stated that voting continued in all centres despite these incidents, and no alarming situation was reported. Complaints of irregularities were lodged by some parties, and the Commission assured that any substantiated claims would be addressed.
Reporting indicated that the results will be officially declared by the Bangladesh Election Commission on the morning of 13 February 2026. The BNP and the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami are considered the main contenders, with the absence of the Awami League shaping the political landscape.
Voter turnout figures were updated throughout the day, with 32.88% recorded by noon and 47.91% by 2 pm as further details emerged. The Election Commission confirmed that all eligible voters in queues at closing time were allowed to cast their ballots.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the elections are seen as a pivotal moment in Bangladesh’s political history, with hopes for a free and fair process following previous allegations of rigging. The outcome is expected to influence the country’s future governance and its relations with neighbouring nations.
