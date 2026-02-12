Bangladesh: Vote Counting Underway After High-Stakes Election

As reported by The Indian Express, this election marks the first national poll since the 2024 “July Revolution” and the end of 18 months of interim governance under Muhammad Yunus. For the first time in three decades, the Awami League’s symbol was absent from ballots. The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, and the Jamaat-e-Islami alliance are the primary contenders, with 1,755 candidates from 50 parties and 273 independents contesting.