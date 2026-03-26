Bangladesh: Dhaka-Bound Bus Plunges Into Padma River, At Least 24 Dead

On 25 March 2026, a passenger bus carrying approximately 40 to 50 people plunged into the Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari district, Bangladesh. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm as the bus was attempting to board a transport ferry. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead, with several others missing. Rescue operations involving multiple agencies are ongoing, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.