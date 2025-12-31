Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Khaleda Zia With State Funeral, Jaishankar Attends

As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Zia’s body was kept overnight at Evercare Hospital’s mortuary before being taken to her residence in Feroza on the morning of the funeral. The government’s announcement of state mourning included a ban on fireworks, sky lanterns, and open-air cultural programmes in Dhaka during the mourning period. “At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers),” stated interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.