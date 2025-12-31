Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Khaleda Zia With State Funeral, Jaishankar Attends

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia died in Dhaka at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Her funeral prayer was scheduled for 2 pm on 31 December 2025 at Manik Mia Avenue, with state honours. The government declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other foreign dignitaries attended the funeral. Zia was laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman.
According to The Hindu, the funeral prayer for Khaleda Zia was held at the west end of Manik Mia Avenue, rather than the initially planned South Plaza of the Parliament. The Chief Advisor’s Office confirmed the change in venue late on 30 December 2025, citing logistical arrangements for the large number of mourners expected to attend the ceremony.
As reported by Deccan Herald, traffic restrictions were implemented across several roads in Dhaka to facilitate the movement of the funeral convoy. The arrangements covered the inner grounds of the Parliament, its outer premises, and the entire stretch of Manik Mia Avenue. Zia’s burial took place at approximately 3:30 pm, with full state honours, next to her husband at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Khaleda Zia was a central figure in Bangladeshi politics for over three decades, serving three terms as prime minister. Her political career was marked by rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, legal battles, and periods of imprisonment. Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, returned to Bangladesh shortly before her death, energising the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ahead of the upcoming elections.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Zia’s body was kept overnight at Evercare Hospital’s mortuary before being taken to her residence in Feroza on the morning of the funeral. The government’s announcement of state mourning included a ban on fireworks, sky lanterns, and open-air cultural programmes in Dhaka during the mourning period. “At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers),” stated interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.
S Jaishankar represented India at the funeral, reflecting the significance of Zia's role in India-Bangladesh relations. The official statement confirmed Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka on 31 December 2025, where he joined other dignitaries in paying respects to the late leader.
The funeral was attended by dignitaries from several countries, with global leaders expressing condolences and recalling Zia's contributions to Bangladesh's development and international relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sympathies to Zia's family and the people of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged citizens to maintain discipline and order during the funeral and mourning period.
“I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza,” Yunus said.
Zia's death occurred just weeks before the general election scheduled for 12 February 2026, with the BNP expected to play a significant role in the upcoming polls.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.