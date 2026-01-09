Bala Bachchan’s Daughter Killed In Indore Road Accident

Three individuals, including Prerna Bachchan, daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and current Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, died in a road accident near Indore in the early hours of 9 January 2026. The incident occurred near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass when a car collided with a truck. Two other youths, Man Sandhu and Prakhar, also lost their lives at the scene. Another girl in the car sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The police have initiated an investigation, and the truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning. Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident site. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar expressed condolences over the incident.