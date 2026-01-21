Ahmedabad: Three Bajrang Dal Members Arrested For Assaulting Muslim MBBS Student

Three individuals identified as members of the Bajrang Dal were arrested on 20 January 2026 in Ahmedabad for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old MBBS student in the Nikol area. The police confirmed the identities of the arrested as Baba Goswami, Jeetu Chauhan, and Vishal Rajput. The incident occurred when the student and his friend were waiting at a garage to collect a repaired vehicle. The police have registered a case and are investigating the involvement of additional suspects.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR was filed based on a complaint by the MBBS student, Aymas Ali Mohammad Akram Shaikh. The complaint details that a group of seven to eight individuals approached the student and his friend, questioned their presence, and then physically assaulted them. The accused reportedly checked the complainant’s phone before continuing the assault, prompting the victims to attempt to flee the scene.
Police stated that after the initial altercation, the complainant called the 112 police helpline. When officers arrived and were shown the location of the incident, the group allegedly confronted the victims again and struck the complainant on the head with a stick. The FIR further alleges that the accused threatened to kill the victims during the confrontation as coverage revealed.
Inspector V S Vaghela of Nikol police station confirmed the association of the arrested individuals with Bajrang Dal. Two other named suspects, Ravindra Rajput and Sahil Bhadoriya, along with three unidentified persons, have also been booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, use of dangerous weapons, unlawful assembly, rioting, obscene acts, and criminal intimidation. The police investigation is ongoing following reports from the scene.
The FIR notes that after the police arrived, the group of accused again targeted the complainant and his friends, resulting in further injuries. The victims were subsequently taken to a hospital, where the primary complainant provided his statement to the authorities. Inspector Vaghela stated, “The complainant and his friend were sitting on their two-wheeler and the accused persons, some of whom are Bajrang Dal workers, arrived and an altercation turned into a fight.”
A cross-complaint was also filed by the Bajrang Dal members against two individuals from the other group. A non-cognizable case was registered in response to this cross-complaint as details emerged. The police have not disclosed further information about the status of the additional suspects or the progress of the investigation at this time.
