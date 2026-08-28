3 Arrested After Bajrang Dal Attacks Participants Over Malala's Memoir Reading

A reading session featuring Malala Yousafzai’s memoir in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur Garden was disrupted on 27 August 2026 when a group of individuals, identifying as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members, confronted and attacked participants. The incident resulted in injuries to at least two people, and police subsequently arrested three suspects. The event was organised by a student and youth collective, and an FIR was registered under sections related to rioting and unlawful assembly.
According to The Hindu, the attackers arrived armed with sticks and questioned the group’s choice to read Malala Yousafzai’s memoir, “I Am Malala.” The confrontation escalated into a scuffle as the readers were leaving, resulting in two injuries. Police Inspector G.M. Chaudhary confirmed that three individuals had been arrested and that six others had been identified in connection with the attack.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the reading event was organised through social media and attended by students and youth. The attackers, described as a mob wearing saffron scarves, arrived wielding wooden sticks and began questioning and assaulting participants over their reading of Malala’s book. The complainant, Jay Thakkar, stated that several individuals were beaten and threatened, and the injured were taken to Sola Civil Hospital after police intervention.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the reading session included works by Malala Yousafzai, Anne Frank, Bhagat Singh, and Che Guevara. The Student and Youth Collective, which organised the event, reported that around 30 people armed with iron rods and sticks attacked the group, injuring at least six participants. The collective demanded that an FIR be registered and stated that the police were in the process of accepting their complaint on the evening of the incident.
Police confirmed that the attackers claimed affiliation with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad as details emerged. The FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, unlawful assembly, and causing physical pain. The incident followed recent protests that led a private school in Ahmedabad to remove books by Malala Yousafzai and Anne Frank from its reading list after objections from right-wing groups.
“They started beating me, Sneh Bhavsar and Savan Jalaria. They pulled the hair of Swati Goswami and roughed up Maitreyee Chhaya. The mob threatened them of consequences for reading the books,” the complainant stated, as cited in the police complaint.
Police responded to the scene after being alerted and transported the injured to hospital following reports. The attackers’ objections centred on claims that Malala’s writings contained “anti-India views,” particularly regarding Kashmir. The Bajrang Dal, in a video statement, reiterated its opposition to the inclusion of Malala’s works in educational settings.
The reading session was held as a mark of protest after a private school, Anand Niketan, was compelled to drop Malala Yousafzai’s and Anne Frank’s books from its curriculum due to earlier demonstrations by right-wing groups as coverage revealed. The school also terminated the services of a consultant and a canteen supervisor in response to the controversy.
“We were peacefully reading at the garden, and these were not just books by Yousafzai and Anne Frank but also Bhagat Singh, Che Guevara and many others when some 30 people came armed with iron rods and sticks and began to attack us. At least six of us were injured,” said Savan Zalariya of the Student and Youth Collective.
Statements from the Bajrang Dal on social media described their actions as a response to what they termed a “pro-Pakistan mindset” and claimed they initially attempted to reason with the group before resorting to force according to analysis. Police investigations are ongoing, with further arrests and identification of suspects expected as the inquiry progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.