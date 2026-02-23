'One Night After Another', 'Sinners': BAFTA Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 22 February 2026. One Battle After Another led the night with six awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Sinners and Frankenstein each secured three awards, while Hamnet was named Outstanding British Film. India’s Boong made history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, marking the first-ever win for an Indian production in this category.
According to Hindustan Times, One Battle After Another won Best Film, Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Supporting Actor (Sean Penn). Sinners received awards for Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Original Score, and Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku). Frankenstein excelled in the crafts categories, winning Costume Design, Makeup & Hair, and Production Design.
As reported by The Indian Express, Jessie Buckley won Leading Actress for Hamnet, while Robert Aramayo took Leading Actor for I Swear. The Best Film Not in the English Language award went to Sentimental Value. The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, was awarded to Robert Aramayo.
The full list of winners included major categories such as Best Animated Film (Zootropolis 2), Best Documentary (Mr. Nobody Against Putin), and Best Special Visual Effects (Avatar: Fire and Ash).
Coverage revealed that Hamnet set a record for the most nominations ever for a film directed by a woman in BAFTA history. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, became the most-nominated BAFTA film ever directed by a Black filmmaker. The ceremony also featured live performances and a return appearance by Kate Middleton after three years.
As analysis showed, the acting categories were closely contested, with Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku winning in the supporting roles. The event was attended by prominent figures from the film industry and the British royal family, with Prince William presenting an award in his capacity as BAFTA president.
Reporting indicated that Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, was the only Indian nominee and won Best Children’s and Family Film. The film follows a young boy’s journey to surprise his mother, and its win was celebrated as a significant achievement for Indian cinema.
Further details confirmed that Boong competed against Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2. The award was received by director Lakshmipriya Devi and producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Alan McAlex. Boong had previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at several international festivals.
At the ceremony, audiences noted Alia Bhatt’s debut as a presenter, where she began her speech in Hindi, drawing positive reactions online for representing Indian culture on a global stage. She presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, which was won by Sentimental Value.
“Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai,” Alia Bhatt said, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity in cinema.
The evening also saw an unscripted moment when host Alan Cumming paused the ceremony to address strong language used by a nominee with Tourette’s syndrome. Cumming explained the situation to the audience, emphasising respect and understanding for all attendees.
The complete list of winners included: Best Film – One Battle After Another; Outstanding British Film – Hamnet; Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another); Best Leading Actress – Jessie Buckley (Hamnet); Best Leading Actor – Robert Aramayo (I Swear); Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners); Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn (One Battle After Another); Best Children’s and Family Film – Boong; Best Animated Film – Zootropolis 2; Best Documentary – Mr. Nobody Against Putin; Best Special Visual Effects – Avatar: Fire and Ash; and EE Rising Star Award – Robert Aramayo as details emerged.
