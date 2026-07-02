Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Cash Hidden In Bathroom, Smuggled Out Slowly

Ayodhya Police have intensified their investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, focusing on how cash was concealed and removed from the premises. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, with significant cash, gold, silver, and foreign currency recovered from their residences. Authorities are examining the methods used to hide and transport the stolen funds, including the use of a bathroom as a hiding place and the gradual removal of cash in small amounts.
According to Hindustan Times, police recovered ₹20.40 lakh from properties linked to Avinash Shukla, with ₹12 lakh found in his room and ₹8.4 lakh returned by his brother. Investigators allege that a systematic diversion of cash occurred during the collection and counting process, with some funds hidden in a bathroom before being smuggled out in small tranches.
As reported by The Indian Express, police have widened the probe to scrutinise the bank accounts and recent property acquisitions of the accused and their relatives. The investigation has also expanded to include the role of private security personnel and bank staff involved in the cash-counting process. Police are seeking custody of the accused to confront them with evidence and clarify the sequence of events.
Fresh raids were conducted at the residences of the accused, with police searching for hidden cash and valuables. Coverage revealed that a donation box with a QR code was recovered from a yoga centre where Avinash Shukla had resided for a decade. Police also searched through dry fodder and other hiding spots at the homes of the accused, indicating the lengths to which the suspects allegedly went to conceal the stolen funds.
Investigators are examining whether security lapses or collusion enabled the theft. Analysis showed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found serious procedural violations, including inadequate security during cash counting and insufficient checks on employees entering and exiting the counting room.
“Embezzlement of such a huge amount of donation-money could not have occurred without their knowledge,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying regarding the involvement of bank staff.
Police are also investigating the role of the Varanasi-based security agency that provided additional manpower for cash handling. Reporting indicated that the controversy has led to broader scrutiny of donation management practices at the temple and has become a significant political issue in Uttar Pradesh.
Political leaders have called for transparency and accountability in the handling of temple donations. Further details emerged as opposition parties demanded a full investigation and questioned the government’s response to the allegations.
“People are hurt by the open loot & theft of donations committed there. It is a serious dent on the devotion of the people. I demand that the whole truth should come out,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated.
The SIT has been granted an extension to complete its investigation, with authorities continuing to collect evidence and question those involved. Statements from officials indicate that legal action will be taken against anyone found complicit, including security personnel who may have ignored protocols or assisted in the theft.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.