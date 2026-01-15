BMC Exit Polls: BJP, Sena to Win Mumbai, Thackerays a Significant Opposition

Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections concluded on 15 January 2026, with over 1.03 crore eligible voters across 227 wards. The polls saw participation from approximately 1,700 candidates.
Counting of votes is scheduled for 16 January 2026. The elections followed a nearly three-year delay and were marked by high security and several allegations regarding the polling process.
According to Hindustan Times, exit polls conducted by Axis My India and JVC projected a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the BMC elections. The alliance of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray was predicted to finish second, with Congress trailing in third place.
The Axis My India exit poll predicts the BJP-Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena alliance will win 131-151 wards in the 227-member civic body. The Janmat poll projects 138 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, making them the front-runner. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS combine is expected to secure 59 seats, while the Congress-VBA alliance is projected to win 23 seats.
As reported by The Indian Express, the voter turnout in Mumbai reached 41.08% by the afternoon, with the highest participation recorded in Ward 114 at 53.34% and the lowest in Ward 227 at 15.73%. Polling began at 7:30 am and was conducted under tight security across all wards.
Allegations regarding the use of erasable ink surfaced during the polling process following claims by opposition leaders that the ink could be wiped off with acetone. The State Election Commission (SEC) dismissed these concerns, stating that attempts to remove the ink and vote again would be met with legal action. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray both commented on the issue, with Fadnavis denying the allegations.
Security arrangements were heightened across Mumbai, with police installing barricades and conducting vehicle checks to ensure order during the voting process. Special provisions, such as pink polling booths staffed entirely by women, were introduced to facilitate a smooth experience for all voters, including senior citizens.
“We have a team in place that will assist senior citizens. They will take them to the voting compound... We encourage voters to come and cast their votes. We are making every effort to ensure this,” said South Mumbai Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav.
As highlighted by Financial Express, enforcement agencies seized cash and liquor worth over Rs 12 crore during the election period. The SEC reported that nearly Rs 7 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 5.28 crore, and drugs valued at Rs 54.85 crore were confiscated. Preventive actions were taken against over 21,000 individuals under various legal provisions.
Prominent politicians, including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, cast their votes alongside Bollywood celebrities and sports figures as voter turnout reached 30% by 1:30 pm. The BMC, India’s largest civic body, saw active participation from various sections of society.
Key civic issues such as air pollution, traffic congestion, and pothole-ridden roads remained central to voter concerns as highlighted in the run-up to the elections. Redevelopment, water supply, and parking were also cited as major priorities by the electorate.
“The faith of the people in our democratic process must be protected at all costs but the election commission and the BMC seem to be completely unbothered about it. Shame!” stated Mumbai Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad regarding polling day issues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.