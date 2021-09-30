Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Simultaneously After a Day's Break

Auto fuel petrol and diesel prices rose simultaneously after a day's break on Thursday, 30 September, amidst volatility in the global oil prices, with benchmark crude remaining at a high level of $78 a barrel.

Accordingly, diesel prices increased by 30 paise per litre in the national capital to Rs 89.87 per litre on Thursday while petrol prices increased by 25 paise per litre to Rs 101.64 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, country's largest fuel retailer.

Diesel prices have now increased for five days in the last one week, taking up its retail price by Rs 1.25 paise per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices were raised on Friday by 20 paise per litre and again 25 paise per litre each on Monday and Tuesday.