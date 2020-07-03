At Least 19 Sikh Pilgrims Die as Bus Collides With Train in Pak

At least 19 Sikh pilgrims have died in an accident due to a passenger vehicle colliding with Karachi to Lahore train

The Quint
Published03 Jul 2020, 10:38 AM IST
At least 19 Sikh pilgrims have died in an accident due to a passenger vehicle colliding with Karachi to Lahore train, Shah Hussain Express, in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

According to the report, dead bodies have been shifted to a local hospital.

It also adds that according to railway officials, the accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier.

(Photo: ANI)

(This is a developing story. it will be updated with more details.)

