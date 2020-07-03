At Least 19 Sikh Pilgrims Die as Bus Collides With Train in Pak
At least 19 Sikh pilgrims have died in an accident due to a passenger vehicle colliding with Karachi to Lahore train
At least 19 Sikh pilgrims have died in an accident due to a passenger vehicle colliding with Karachi to Lahore train, Shah Hussain Express, in Pakistan, Geo News reported.
According to the report, dead bodies have been shifted to a local hospital.
It also adds that according to railway officials, the accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier.
(This is a developing story. it will be updated with more details.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.