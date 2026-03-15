Elections Announced For Bengal, Tamil Nadu, 3 Other States; Counting on 4 May

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Voting will be held between 9 April and 29 April 2026, with counting of votes scheduled for 4 May 2026. The elections will cover 824 constituencies, involving approximately 17.4 crore eligible voters and over 2.18 lakh polling stations across the five regions.
Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will each hold single-phase polling on 9 April 2026. Tamil Nadu will conduct its election in a single phase on 23 April 2026, while West Bengal will have a two-phase election on 23 and 29 April 2026. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately following the announcement.
As reported by The Hindu, West Bengal’s 294 assembly seats will be contested in two phases. The first phase, covering 152 constituencies, will be held on 23 April, and the second phase, with 142 constituencies, on 29 April. The counting of votes for both phases will take place on 4 May 2026. The state has 6.45 crore registered voters and 80,719 polling stations.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the elections are significant for major political parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to retain Assam, improve its position in West Bengal, and expand its presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The political landscape in each state is shaped by local dynamics, demographic factors, and recent electoral performances.
Statements from the Election Commission emphasised the importance of accurate electoral rolls and the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated, “Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy. With this objective, the special intensive revision is being conducted as per Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.”
Coverage revealed that the announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi, with immediate enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission also outlined new measures, including candidate photographs on electronic voting machines and 100% webcasting at polling stations.
In Kerala, details confirmed that voting will occur in a single phase on 9 April 2026, with results declared on 4 May. The state has 2.69 crore registered voters and 30,471 polling stations. The tenure of the current legislative assembly ends on 23 May 2026.
For Puducherry, information provided shows that the 30-member assembly will be elected on 9 April 2026, with the term of the current government ending on 15 June 2026. The election process is scheduled for completion by 6 May 2026.
In Tamil Nadu, analysis showed that the 234-member assembly will be elected in a single phase on 23 April 2026. The counting of votes will be held on 4 May, and the election process will be completed by 6 May 2026.
The Election Commission’s announcement, as details emerged, marks the beginning of the formal campaign period, with political parties expected to intensify their activities and finalise candidate lists across all five regions.
“Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy. With this objective, the special intensive revision is being conducted as per Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.