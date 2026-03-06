Two IAF Pilots Killed After Sukhoi-30MKI Crashes During Rotine Training In Assam

On 5 March 2026, an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam during a training mission. The aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat Air Base, and both pilots on board, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed.
The crash site was located approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat in a remote, hilly area, prompting a challenging search and recovery operation.
According to Hindustan Times, the Sukhoi-30MKI was on a routine training sortie when it lost contact with ground control at around 7:42 pm. The Indian Air Force confirmed the deaths of both pilots and extended condolences to their families. The crash occurred in a densely forested region, complicating immediate access for rescue teams.
Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were experienced officers stationed at Jorhat Air Base. Both were described as dedicated personnel who sustained fatal injuries in the line of duty. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets, with this incident marking another loss involving the aircraft.
As Deccan Herald stated in an article, the Su-30MKI crashed approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat, and the IAF acknowledged the loss of both pilots in a public statement. Communication with the aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, and the subsequent search operation was hampered by the challenging terrain and dense forest cover.
Initial updates indicated that the aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff, with search teams dispatched to the Karbi Anglong area. The Su-30MKI is a two-seater, long-range multirole fighter jet developed by Sukhoi and produced under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.
Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound near Nilip block in Karbi Anglong around the time the aircraft lost contact, as coverage revealed. Some villagers also observed smoke rising from the hills shortly after the incident, which aided search teams in narrowing down the crash location.
Search and recovery operations continued in the remote area, with officials noting the difficulty of reaching the exact site due to the terrain as details emerged. The Indian Air Force stated that further information regarding the cause of the crash would be available following a formal investigation.
"All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Indian Air Force said in its official statement.
Following reports, the search operation involved multiple teams navigating the hilly and forested region. The area’s remoteness and lack of immediate access roads posed significant challenges for the recovery teams.
Previous incidents involving the Su-30MKI include crashes in Maharashtra’s Nashik district in June 2024 and in Gwalior in January 2023, according to official records. The Indian Air Force continues to operate one of the world’s largest fleets of Su-30MKI fighters, which are a key component of India’s air defence capabilities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.