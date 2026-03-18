Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns From Congress, Joins BJP Before Assembly Polls

Pradyut Bordoloi, Member of Parliament from Nagaon, Assam, resigned from the Indian National Congress on 18 March 2026, less than a month before the state’s Assembly elections. His resignation follows a period of reported dissatisfaction within the party and comes shortly after another senior Congress leader, Bhupen Kumar Borah, left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bordoloi’s departure marks a significant development for the Congress in Assam, which now has only two Lok Sabha MPs remaining from the state.