Former Assam Minister Siddeque Ahmed Dies After Cancer Battle

Former Assam minister Siddeque Ahmed died on 13 September 2026 at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He passed away at his residence in Baroigram, Sribhumi district, at approximately 8 am. Ahmed is survived by his wife, Anima Begum, three sons, and a daughter.

He had been under medical treatment for an extended period prior to his death.