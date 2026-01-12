Communal Tension in Assam’s Kokrajhar After Rape Case Sparks Bandh

Tensions prevailed in Assam's Kokrajhar on 12 January 2026, two days after a bandh was observed in following the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman in the Patharghat area. The incident led to significant disruption of normal life, with markets and public transport shut, and heightened security measures implemented by the district administration. The accused was apprehended within hours, and prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent escalation of communal tension.
According to The Hindu, the accused, a resident of Dhubri district, was injured in police firing after allegedly attempting to snatch a weapon from a police officer and flee custody.
The district administration deployed additional forces at sensitive locations and urged the public to avoid spreading rumours, warning of strict legal action against those found responsible for misinformation.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s district committee called for a 12-hour shutdown in protest, intensifying communal tension in the area.
The administration imposed restrictions on gatherings and demonstrations, and convened a peace meeting with representatives from political parties, social organisations, student bodies, and prominent citizens to maintain order.
Coverage revealed that District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and Senior Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg led efforts to ensure public peace, including the identification of vulnerable areas for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights. The administration also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident and ensure justice through due process of law.
Officials stated that the accused was kept in a “safe zone” due to the tense situation. Following reports, the accused was injured during an alleged escape attempt while being escorted to court, resulting in a bullet injury to his waist and injuries to two police personnel. The accused was subsequently hospitalised for advanced care.
“The situation is being closely monitored, and necessary precautionary measures have been taken to maintain peace and tranquillity. Vulnerable areas are being identified, with steps initiated for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights,” said District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty.
Analysis showed that the administration appealed to all sections of society to maintain unity and harmony, emphasising the importance of collective efforts for the district’s development. The public was encouraged to report any misleading information to the district control room to prevent further unrest.
Efforts to restore normalcy continued as details emerged about the law enforcement response and ongoing investigation. The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining peace in Kokrajhar, which is home to multiple communities.
“Emphasising unity and harmony, he appealed to all sections of society to repose faith in democracy, and to work collectively for the development of Kokrajhar, which is home to multiple communities.”
