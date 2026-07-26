'She May Not Follow Father': Himanta on Minister's Daughter at NEET Protest

Videos surfaced showing Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta’s daughter participating in a protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The demonstration, held on 23 July 2026, included calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The incident drew significant attention on social media, with widespread sharing of clips depicting the minister’s daughter raising slogans critical of the central government.
According to The Hindu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded by urging the public not to troll or attack Keshab Mahanta for his daughter’s actions. Sarma stated that children, once adults, may not necessarily follow their parents’ political ideologies and that their actions should not be linked to their parents’ positions or beliefs.
In his remarks, Sarma emphasised that he did not agree with the slogans raised by Mahanta’s daughter but maintained that her participation in the protest was her independent decision. He added that he intended to speak with her personally to discuss her views and explain his perspective on the matter. Coverage revealed that Sarma drew a parallel with his own family, noting that his son, as an adult, might also make professional choices that differ from his own preferences.
“I don’t think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father’s political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practice law, he may defend someone whom I may not like,” Sarma said, as reporting indicated. He further stated, “Once children become adults, their actions should not be linked with their parents.”
“I do not agree with the slogans she raised. When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right,” Sarma said.
No public statement was available from Keshab Mahanta regarding his daughter’s participation in the protest. Analysis showed that the Chief Minister’s comments were aimed at discouraging personal attacks and maintaining a distinction between the political actions of family members and those holding public office.
Elsewhere, the NEET protest movement continued to draw participation from a wide cross-section of society, including students and parents. As details emerged, parents at protest sites expressed concern for the future of their children and the integrity of the examination system.
“We are here for the future of our children. If the truth wins, we can tell our children that the protesting students suffered lathi-charge for you guys,” a parent at the protest site stated.
In the broader context, the NEET protests have seen participation from individuals across political and social backgrounds. Reporting indicated that the demonstrations led to significant developments, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister and the eventual winding down of major protest sites.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.