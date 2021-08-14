'Will Build Communal Harmony': Assam Assembly Passes Cattle Protection Bill

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday, 13 August, passed the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to regulate the slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle.

The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 12 July.

“The new legislation, replacing a similar Act of 1950, aims at forbidding the sale and purchase of beef in places other than those permitted by the competent authorities,” he had said.