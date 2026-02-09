Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Against Assam CM Over Hateful Video

On 9 February 2026, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi filed a formal complaint with the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complaint concerns a video, initially posted on the official X account of Assam BJP, which depicted Sarma aiming a rifle at two individuals identified as Muslims. The video, captioned “point-blank shot,” was later deleted following widespread criticism.
According to Siasat, Owaisi’s complaint alleges that the video constitutes a “deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence.” The AIMIM chief cited a Supreme Court judgment, emphasising the constitutional duty of authorities to protect and preserve fundamental rights and democratic values.
As reported by The Indian Express, the complaint was lodged with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar. Owaisi’s letter stated, “Complaint against the sitting Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.” The Hyderabad police confirmed that the matter is under review and that appropriate action will be taken as per the law.
In the complaint, Owaisi referenced the video’s imagery and language, including phrases such as “point blank shot” and “no mercy,” arguing that these elements were designed to provoke communal discord. Coverage revealed that the video showed Sarma targeting two men in skullcaps, one of whom resembled Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and included superimposed text such as “No mercy to Bangladeshis” and “Foreigner-free Assam.”
The video’s publication and subsequent deletion drew condemnation from multiple political parties and civil society groups. Analysis showed that the Congress party described the video as “abhorrent and disturbing,” calling it an “open call for mass violence and genocide.” The All India Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) also issued statements demanding strict action and characterising the video as incitement to violence against minorities.
“The said post and video with the imagery used in it and statements like ‘point blank shot’ and ‘no mercy’, is a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence,” Owaisi stated in his complaint.
Owaisi’s complaint further alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma has, over several years, made statements targeting the Muslim community through various platforms. Reporting indicated that the complaint included references to Sarma’s previous remarks and public speeches, which Owaisi claims are still accessible in the public domain and contribute to a pattern of communal rhetoric.
The Assam BJP’s social media team, responsible for posting the video, declined to comment after its removal. Details emerged that the party’s X handle, with over two lakh followers, had previously posted other controversial content, some of which had also attracted legal scrutiny and Supreme Court intervention.
At the end of the complaint, Owaisi demanded immediate legal action against Himanta Biswa Sarma under relevant sections of law. Further updates are expected as the Hyderabad police continue their inquiry into the matter.
