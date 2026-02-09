Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Against Assam CM Over Hateful Video

As reported by The Indian Express, the complaint was lodged with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar. Owaisi’s letter stated, “Complaint against the sitting Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.” The Hyderabad police confirmed that the matter is under review and that appropriate action will be taken as per the law.