Aryna Sabalenka To Skip Events In 2026 Over Health Fears

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has announced she will skip certain tennis tournaments in 2026 to prioritise her health, despite the risk of sanctions from the WTA. The decision follows a demanding 2025 season in which Sabalenka participated in only three WTA 500 events, leading to a deduction of ranking points. WTA rules require top players to compete in all four Grand Slams, ten WTA 1000 tournaments, and six WTA 500 events each year.
As reported by The Indian Express, Sabalenka described the current tennis calendar as “insane” and highlighted the increasing number of injuries among players. She stated that the rules around mandatory events are “quite tricky,” but she intends to skip some tournaments to protect her body, even if it results in fines or further ranking penalties.
According to The Hindu, Sabalenka explained her decision by saying, “The season is definitely insane, and that's not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured.” She added that she had played some tournaments while sick or exhausted, and this year she would try to manage her schedule better, even if it means facing sanctions.
Coverage revealed that Sabalenka’s approach is not unique among top players, with others such as Iga Swiatek also having ranking points deducted for missing events. The WTA has faced criticism for its 11-month season, which many believe contributes to player fatigue and injuries, especially during the “Asian swing” late in the year.
Sabalenka commented on the challenges of the current system, stating, “The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I'm still skipping a couple events in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season.” She further remarked, “Even though the results were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I've been really exhausted from overplaying. This season we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going to fine me by the end of the season.”
"But it's tricky to do that. You cannot skip 1000 events. It's really tricky, and I think that's insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they're not focusing on protecting all of us."
Analysis showed that the WTA has stated athlete welfare is a top priority and that it is working to improve the circuit structure and compensation. The organisation has engaged with players and their representatives to address concerns about the demanding schedule.
In addition, as details emerged, the issue of player health and scheduling has become a broader topic, with other athletes such as Nick Kyrgios also citing physical readiness as a reason for adjusting their participation in major tournaments.
