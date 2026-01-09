Aryna Sabalenka To Skip Events In 2026 Over Health Fears

Sabalenka commented on the challenges of the current system, stating, “The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I'm still skipping a couple events in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season.” She further remarked, “Even though the results were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I've been really exhausted from overplaying. This season we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going to fine me by the end of the season.”