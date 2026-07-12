Arvind Kejriwal Initiates Signature Campaign On Ram Temple Donation Case

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced a nationwide signature campaign on 12 July 2026, calling for strict action against those allegedly involved in the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made during a Sundarkand recitation event in Delhi’s Rohini, attended by Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and party leader Manish Sisodia. The campaign aims to mobilise public support for accountability in the ongoing donation controversy.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Kejriwal invited citizens to join the religious programme and participate in the signature drive, stating that prayers would be offered to Lord Hanuman for strict punishment of those responsible for the alleged theft. The campaign was launched immediately after the religious event, with Kejriwal emphasising the need for public involvement in seeking justice.
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra criticised the initiative, describing the Sundarkand recitation and subsequent campaign as a “political gimmick.” Coverage revealed that Malhotra accused Kejriwal of leveraging the religious event to enhance his political image and influence voters in states with upcoming elections.
According to The Indian Express, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed confidence that the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple would reach a decisive turn. The RSS also conveyed grief over the incident and called for measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Eight individuals associated with the temple’s donation and counting process have been arrested, and the investigation continues as details emerged. The alleged embezzlement came to light in June 2026, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to form an SIT and register an FIR on 25 June 2026.
“We will pray to Lord Hanuman for strict punishment to be given to those who committed the donation theft in Ram Temple, and with his blessings, we will launch a signature campaign across the country,” Kejriwal stated during the event.
Political parties have intensified their campaigns around the issue. Reporting indicated that the Congress has also demanded accountability and transparency from the temple trust, seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and raising the matter in multiple press conferences nationwide.
The INDIA bloc, comprising several opposition parties, plans to raise the Ram temple donation case in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Statements from alliance leaders confirm that the issue will be a focal point in their efforts to hold the government accountable during the session scheduled from 20 July to 13 August 2026.
Further, the RSS has reiterated its expectation that the temple trust ensures such incidents do not recur, emphasising the importance of maintaining devotees’ faith following recent developments.
“It was expected of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts towards the Ram Mandir,” the RSS stated.
Amidst these developments, the Ram temple trust has clarified that the powers and responsibilities of its newly appointed CEO will be determined internally, with no government interference. Analysis showed that the trust aims to uphold the faith of devotees and oversee financial arrangements independently.
Congress leaders have continued to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue, demanding an independent investigation and strict action against those found guilty as opposition pressure mounts.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.