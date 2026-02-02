'Nobody Illegal On a Stolen Land': Big Anti-ICE Messages at 2026 Grammy's

The 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles were marked by a series of outspoken anti-ICE statements from prominent artists, both in acceptance speeches and through visible protest symbols on the red carpet. Several winners and performers used their platform to address US immigration enforcement policies, with direct calls for solidarity and action against the practices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to The Guardian, Billie Eilish, upon winning Song of the Year for "Wildflower," echoed a phrase popular at anti-ICE protests, stating, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” and concluded her speech with, “Fuck ICE is all I want to say, sorry.” Kehlani, after receiving an R&B award, called for industry-wide unity against injustice, ending her remarks with, “fuck ICE.” Bad Bunny, in his acceptance speech, declared, “ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”
As reported by The Hindu, the event saw a notable increase in visible protest actions compared to previous award shows. Artists including Joni Mitchell, Kehlani, Jason Isbell, and Rhiannon Giddens wore pins or apparel with anti-ICE messages. Joni Mitchell’s “ICE OUT” pin was visible as she accepted her award, while Kehlani’s protest was also evident in her speech. Activists had distributed protest pins to celebrities throughout the week, and organizers noted the music industry’s willingness to take public stances on immigration issues.
Red carpet coverage highlighted that Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, along with his wife Hailey Bieber, wore “ICE OUT” pins as they arrived at the ceremony. Lady Gaga also incorporated protest symbolism into her performance attire. The red carpet atmosphere mirrored that of the Golden Globes, where similar statements were made by actors and directors. During her acceptance speech, Billie Eilish stated, “I feel really hopeful in this room, and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up and protesting. Our voices really matter.”
Midway through the ceremony, reporting indicated that the recent arrest of journalist Don Lemon, who received a standing ovation at a pre-Grammy gala, further intensified the focus on free speech and protest at the event. Lemon’s remarks emphasized the importance of a free press and the need to hold those in power accountable, resonating with the broader themes of the night.
“ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny stated during his acceptance speech, as documented by multiple sources.
Coverage revealed that the anti-ICE sentiment was not limited to speeches and apparel. Artists and activists referenced recent incidents, including the shooting of nurse Alex Pretti and the detention of a minor by federal agents, as catalysts for the heightened protest energy. Organizers described the Grammy audience as less risk-averse than other entertainment sectors, contributing to the strong display of solidarity with immigrant communities.
At the end of the ceremony, analysis showed that the night’s most prominent moments were defined by these political statements, with artists leveraging their visibility to advocate for change. The Grammy Awards thus became a focal point for celebrity activism against US immigration enforcement, with both symbolic and explicit messages delivered to a global audience.
