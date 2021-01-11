Apple to Launch Thinner, Lighter, Low-Cost iPad in 2021

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a significantly "thinner and lighter", entry-level ninth-generation, low-cost iPad in 2021. According to the Mac Otakara report, the upcoming iPad will sport the same svelte body as the latest-generation iPad Air 3 with no design changes.

The display size on the new iPad is going to remain the same at 10.2-inches, but it might be significantly thinner than the iPad Air at 6.3 mm.

The new iPad is also expected to be lighter at 460 gm, 30 gm less than the current one.

The device will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port, with Apple declining to transition to USB-C. It is expected to have a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide color support, and True Tone.