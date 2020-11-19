Apollo, Tata MD to Offer COVID-19 Testing Across India

Apollo Hospitals and Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD), a healthcare venture of the Tata group, on Thursday, 19 November, announced a partnership to introduce TataMD CHECK, the world's first CRISPR Cas-9-based diagnostic test, to help increase testing for COVID-19 across the country.

Apollo Hospitals, along with its subsidiary, Apollo Diagnostics will offer the testing in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the first week of December 2020.

Also, it will be rolled out across all major centres including Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, followed by a second phase into other cities.