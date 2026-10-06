Anti-CEC Protest: Patiala House Court Grants Bail To 17 Journalists And Students

As highlighted by The Hindu, among those arrested was a woman journalist who had accused Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat of sexual harassment during the protest. The FIR against the 17 included charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The court noted that, except for offences under Sections 132 and 190 of the BNS, all other charges were bailable.