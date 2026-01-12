Annamalai Esclalates War with Raj Thackeray Over Latter's 'Ch*** Lu***' Jibe

BJP leader K. Annamalai and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray have engaged in a public war of words following a joint rally by the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai. The exchange comes days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with both leaders making strong statements regarding Mumbai’s identity, political control, and the role of outsiders in the city’s politics.

The situation has heightened political tensions in Maharashtra, particularly among Marathi voters and the BJP’s regional leadership.