Annamalai Esclalates War with Raj Thackeray Over Latter's 'Ch*** Lu***' Jibe

BJP leader K. Annamalai and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray have engaged in a public war of words following a joint rally by the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai. The exchange comes days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with both leaders making strong statements regarding Mumbai’s identity, political control, and the role of outsiders in the city’s politics.
The situation has heightened political tensions in Maharashtra, particularly among Marathi voters and the BJP’s regional leadership.
According to The Indian Express, K. Annamalai responded to Raj Thackeray’s “ras malai” jibe by stating he was not intimidated by threats or personal attacks.
Annamalai asserted that he would continue his political activities in Mumbai despite warnings and online threats, challenging anyone to stop him from entering the city.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Raj Thackeray, during the rally at Shivaji Park, called on Marathi voters to unite and safeguard Mumbai’s identity. He warned that the current election could be the last opportunity for Marathi citizens to protect the city from what he described as external political and economic influences, specifically referencing the BJP and corporate interests.
Coverage revealed that both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to shift control of Mumbai away from Maharashtra and warned of a “gradual takeover” by Gujarat-linked interests. The Thackeray cousins positioned themselves as defenders of local interests, emphasizing the importance of land and language to the city’s identity.
“This is the last election for Marathi citizens. If you fail today, it will be a mistake for eternity,” Raj Thackeray said at the rally, underscoring the stakes for the Marathi community.
Statements from Annamalai, as reporting indicated, included a rejection of accusations that he undermined Maharashtra’s claim over Mumbai. He clarified that his remarks about Mumbai being an “international city” were focused on development and governance, not on diminishing the city’s Marathi heritage.
The Thackeray brothers’ joint appearance, following reports, marked a significant political development, as it was their first such rally in two decades. They appealed for unity among Marathi-speaking voters and criticized the BJP for allegedly attempting to divide the community and hand over Mumbai’s assets to industrialists.
At the rally, analysis showed that both cousins accused the BJP of facilitating land transfers to the Adani Group and conspiring to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. They also criticized the BJP for focusing on divisive identity politics rather than addressing civic issues.
“They want to break Mumbai from Maharashtra. From diamond border to international financial capital, BJP leaders have given Gujarat greater preference over Mumbai,” Uddhav Thackeray stated, reiterating the alliance’s stance.
In response to the controversy, BJP leaders, as details emerged, downplayed the remarks, arguing that Annamalai’s comments were being misinterpreted and that the opposition was attempting to create a false narrative about Mumbai’s status and future.
