'Revoke RTI Law Amendments': Anna Hazare Announces Hunger Strike From 5 July

Social activist Anna Hazare has announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike from 5 July 2026 if the Maharashtra government does not revoke recent amendments to the state’s Right to Information (RTI) Rules. Hazare has formally communicated his demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that the changes undermine transparency and the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005.
According to Deccan Herald, Hazare criticised the amendments made on 12 June 2026, describing them as “illegal” and asserting that they would “blunt the edge” of the RTI Act. He argued that the new rules would make it more difficult for citizens to access information and would keep people away from exercising their right to know.
Hazare’s objections include the increase in application fees, the requirement for applicants to provide identification proof, and the introduction of a “one subject, one application” rule. He stated that no financial analysis or rational explanation was provided for the fee hike, and emphasised that the RTI Act is not intended as a revenue-generating law. He further argued that making ID proof mandatory could endanger whistleblowers and activists as coverage revealed.
Hazare also criticised the provision allowing authorities to summarily close repeat applications, stating that this could prevent access to complete or updated information. He maintained that the amendments shift the burden onto citizens rather than addressing systemic failures in proactive disclosure by public authorities. In his letter, Hazare wrote, “RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased.”
Hazare further alleged that the amendments were introduced without public consultation, arguing that making the process more technical, costly, and administration-centric would reduce transparency. He urged the state government to withdraw the new rules and instead focus on strengthening proactive disclosure requirements under Section 4 of the RTI Act as reporting indicated.
“If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life,” Hazare stated in his communication to the government.
In his letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Hazare reiterated that the amendments violate the core principles of the RTI Act and called for their immediate withdrawal. He emphasised that the new rules would make the process more burdensome for applicants and could discourage citizens from seeking information at the end of his statement.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.