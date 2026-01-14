Anders Antonsen Withdraws, Says ‘Delhi Not The Place to Host Badminton’

Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen, currently ranked world number three in men’s singles, has withdrawn from the India Open Super 750 tournament in New Delhi. Antonsen cited extreme air pollution in Delhi as the primary reason for his decision, marking the third consecutive year he has opted out of the event. The tournament is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, which is also set to host the Badminton World Championships later in the year.
According to The Indian Express, Antonsen announced his withdrawal on social media, stating, “Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament.” He also shared a screenshot showing Delhi’s Air Quality Index at 348, which is classified as hazardous, and revealed that he was fined USD 5,000 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for pulling out of a mandatory event.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Danish women’s singles player Mia Blichfeldt also raised concerns about the conditions at the venue. Blichfeldt described the environment as “dirty” and “unhealthy,” mentioning the presence of bird droppings and dust in the training areas. She stated, “I’m happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions. The floors are dirty and there is a lot of dirt on the courts. Also, there are birds flying in the arena, there is bird poop also.”
Organisers responded to these criticisms by clarifying that Blichfeldt’s comments were directed at the training area, not the main playing arena. Coverage revealed that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra stated the playing arena was well maintained and that efforts were being made to address player concerns, especially ahead of the World Championships scheduled for August.
Blichfeldt’s remarks follow similar complaints she made after the previous year’s tournament, where she described the conditions as “unhealthy and unacceptable.” Reporting indicated that she called for intervention from both the organisers and the BWF to ensure professional standards and player safety, especially with the upcoming World Championships.
“It’s not fair to anyone that we have to train and play in smog, birds shitting on the courts, and dirt everywhere. These conditions are too unhealthy and unacceptable,” Blichfeldt said, urging improvements before the World Championships.
Antonsen expressed hope that conditions would improve by the time of the World Championships in the summer. Analysis showed that both Antonsen and Blichfeldt’s statements have prompted further scrutiny of Delhi’s suitability as a venue for major international badminton events.
Efforts to address environmental and hygiene issues are ongoing, with organisers stating that they are providing heaters and maintaining cleanliness in the main arena. The BAI emphasised that feedback from players is being considered to enhance conditions for future tournaments as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.