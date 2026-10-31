Amit Shah’s UCC Promise Reignites Hindutva Debate Before UP Elections

In his speech, Shah contrasted the BJP’s role in the construction of the Ram temple with the actions of the SP government during the 1990 Ayodhya firing. He stated, “On the one hand, the Samajwadi Party massacred Ram devotees and dumped their bodies in the Saryu without performing their last rites; on the other hand, the BJP paved the way for the grand Ram Temple.” He further asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not forgive the SP for these actions.