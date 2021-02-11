‘Will It Be Raised in Pak?’ Shah Slams Mamata on ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 11 February, came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for purportedly not allowing the chant of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as slogans.

Shah said "Mamata Didi" gets angry if someone chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Bengal as a political slogan. He also said that Banerjee treats people like criminals if they use the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chant.

"Is it an insult to her? When so many people take pride in it, the Bengal CM feels insulted. It's because she wants to appease a particular community to maintain her vote bank politics. I want to ask her that do the people from other communities not vote for her in the state?” he said.