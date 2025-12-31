Amit Shah’s Bengal Visit Intensifies BJP-TMC Clash Ahead Of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a three-day visit to West Bengal on 31 December 2025, holding multiple meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Kolkata. The visit included interactions with elected representatives, grassroots activists, and a prayer at the Thanthania Kali Temple. Shah’s trip was positioned as a key part of the BJP’s preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for March-April 2026. The BJP’s campaign is focusing on issues of border security, alleged infiltration, and governance.
According to Deccan Herald, Amit Shah’s final day in Bengal included two meetings with party members and a visit to the Thanthania Kali Temple. The meetings were aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational strength and mobilising grassroots workers ahead of the 2026 elections.
As reported by Scroll, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of abetting undocumented migration from Bangladesh for electoral gains. He stated that the BJP would identify and remove all “infiltrators” if elected, framing the issue as a matter of national security and demographic change in West Bengal.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Mamata Banerjee countered Shah’s allegations by asserting that her government had provided land for border fencing in Petrapole and Andal. She criticised the BJP for politicising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused the central government of using the process to benefit the BJP in the upcoming elections.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Shah’s meetings focused on outreach to the Matua and Rajbanshi communities, which are considered electorally significant. The BJP’s internal discussions addressed concerns over the omission of Matua names from the draft electoral rolls and strategies to counter Mamata Banerjee’s recent outreach to Hindu voters.
“West Bengal is fully prepared for change. I have arrived in Kolkata on a three-day visit to West Bengal. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by party workers and supporters at the airport,” Amit Shah posted on social media, as this report mentioned.
This report noted, the political exchanges intensified as Shah accused the TMC of endangering national security by facilitating illegal migration, while Mamata Banerjee demanded Shah’s resignation over alleged failures to prevent terrorist infiltration from Pakistan and recent attacks in Kashmir and Delhi.
The BJP’s campaign rhetoric included promises to build a “strong national grid” to prevent cross-border infiltration, with Shah stating that not even a bird would be able to cross the border if the BJP formed the government as this report noted.
Senior TMC leaders, including Bratya Basu, dismissed Shah’s claims of a two-thirds majority for the BJP in 2026, asserting that the party would not cross the 50-seat mark in the assembly polls as this report highlighted.
Shah’s remarks on women’s safety and industrial growth in Bengal were also challenged by TMC leaders, who cited state achievements in the MSME sector and criticised the BJP’s record on women’s security this article mentioned.
“The BJP will not even cross the 50-mark in the assembly polls and suffer a humiliating defeat,” Bratya Basu said, this news report said.
