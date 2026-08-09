Amarnath Yatra Halted Indefinitely Amid Heavy Rains And Repairs

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both the Chandanwari and Baltal routes from 9 August 2026 due to persistent heavy rains and the need for urgent track repairs. The pilgrimage, which began on 3 July and was scheduled to conclude on 28 August, is now unlikely to resume this year. Officials have cited safety concerns and adverse weather forecasts as the primary reasons for the suspension.
According to The Indian Express, the decision was made after recent rainfall caused significant damage to vulnerable stretches of the Yatra tracks. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been tasked with repair and maintenance work, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further adverse weather in the coming days.
As reported by Hindustan Times, no new batches of pilgrims are being allowed to depart from the Jammu base camp. The suspension applies to both the Chandanwari track in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Officials have confirmed that over 4.8 lakh pilgrims had already visited the shrine before the suspension was enforced.
Midway through the pilgrimage, officials noted that the ice stalagmite, or shivlinga, had melted earlier than usual due to the inclement weather. The pilgrimage had already faced interruptions twice this season, and multiple road accidents were reported, though no fatalities occurred.
Track repairs are being prioritized at vulnerable points, with the BRO working to restore safe passage. Further updates indicate that the Chadi Mubarak ceremony will proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route, culminating the Yatra on 28 August as per tradition.
“Due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO),” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg.
At the start of the season, the Amarnath Yatra had seen a high turnout, with more than 4.8 lakh pilgrims performing darshan at the holy cave. Coverage revealed that the pilgrimage is organised only once a year due to the cave’s high altitude and snowbound conditions for most of the year.
In addition to the Amarnath Yatra, other Himalayan pilgrimages have also been affected by adverse weather. Recent developments show that the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra in Himachal Pradesh will conclude early on 15 August 2026 due to similar weather and route safety concerns.
Elsewhere in the region, alerts were issued in Uttarakhand as heavy rainfall caused rivers to swell and led to road closures, further highlighting the widespread impact of the monsoon on pilgrimage routes and public safety.
“Hence, the Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes with effect from August 9,” stated Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, urging all pilgrims to adhere to official advisories for their safety.
At the end of the season, official statements confirmed that the Chadi Mubarak ritual will be conducted as scheduled, but the main pilgrimage will not resume this year. Pilgrims are advised to monitor official channels for further updates and to prioritise safety in light of ongoing weather risks.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.