Allahabad HC Protest Turns Violent As Lawyers Hurl Furniture During Brawl

According to The Indian Express, the protest was triggered by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association’s call to boycott Justice Ajay Bhanot’s court. The association alleged that the judge had compelled a lawyer to apologise to a Superintendent of Police after the lawyer objected to the officer occupying a row typically reserved for advocates. The Bar Association also claimed that Justice Bhanot threatened to send the lawyer to jail and mocked a senior advocate during the proceedings.