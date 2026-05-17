Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to 8 Accused In Ganga Iftar Row Case

The prosecution argued that the accused had desecrated the river and attempted to disturb communal harmony by uploading the video online. The State submitted that the Ganga is not only a revered Hindu goddess but also a lifeline for northern India, and the alleged act had caused public outrage. The defence countered that the accused were poor weavers with no intention to hurt religious sentiments and that the extortion allegation was introduced late in the investigation as further details emerged.