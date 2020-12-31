Jio to Make All Domestic Voice Calls Free from 1 January 2021

Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced that it will make all domestic calls free starting 1 January, as interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls comes to an end.

A Jio statement noted that as per the directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), 'Bill and Keep' regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January, 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021," it said.