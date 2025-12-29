Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar Unite NCP Factions For Pune Civic Polls to Counter BJP

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, have announced a pre-poll alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. This marks the first time since their 2023 split that both groups will contest together in Pune. The seat-sharing arrangement allocates 125 seats to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and 40 seats to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The elections are scheduled for 15 January 2026, with results to be declared the following day.
According to The Indian Express, the alliance was finalised after discussions among local leaders and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP (SP) will contest on its own symbol, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will use the ‘clock’ symbol. The agreement is limited to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, with no plans for a broader state-level merger.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the decision to unite was influenced by party workers from both factions, who expressed a strong preference for contesting together. Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) lawmaker, stated that the alliance was forged to strengthen their position against a formidable Opposition and to address the sentiments of grassroots workers.
This report highlighted, that the alliance is seen as a strategic move to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growing influence in Pune, a traditional NCP stronghold. Both factions believe that a united front will help prevent further defections to the BJP and consolidate their grassroots support.
The article added that the NCP (SP) had previously been in talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, but ultimately chose to align with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the local elections. This decision led to the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) forming a separate alliance for the Pune polls, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also joining their coalition.
“The pre-poll alliance is meant to take on the powerful BJP. We will contest on our respective party symbols,” Rohit Pawar was quoted as saying.
As this report noted, Sharad Pawar was not directly involved in the alliance decision, which was driven by local leaders and workers. The seat-sharing formula was finalised just before the nomination deadline, reflecting the urgency and complexity of the negotiations.
A report mentioned, that the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed the NCP (SP)’s decision to join hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, citing concerns over the latter’s alliance with the BJP at the state and central levels. The Congress has been allotted 60 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) 45 seats, with further discussions ongoing for the remaining seats.
The news report said that the NCP (SP) skipped a key MVA meeting in Pune, increasing uncertainty about the alliance’s stability and prompting the Congress to prepare to contest independently if necessary.
“The decision has been taken as per the wishes of workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where both parties have decided to form an alliance,” Rohit Pawar stated.
Mentioned in this report, Ajit Pawar emphasised the need for unity within the family and the party to ensure electoral success in their traditional strongholds. He urged party workers to focus on winning the elections and restoring the party’s influence in the region.
An article mentioned, that the alliance in Pimpri-Chinchwad was the first formal collaboration between the two NCP factions since the split, and it could have implications for future political alignments in Maharashtra.
