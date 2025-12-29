Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar Unite NCP Factions For Pune Civic Polls to Counter BJP

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, have announced a pre-poll alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. This marks the first time since their 2023 split that both groups will contest together in Pune. The seat-sharing arrangement allocates 125 seats to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and 40 seats to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The elections are scheduled for 15 January 2026, with results to be declared the following day.