Air India Pilot’s Nephew Summoned In Ahmedabad Crash Probe, Pilots’ Body Objects

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has summoned Captain Varun Anand, nephew of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in connection with the investigation into the Air India AI171 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025. The crash resulted in the deaths of 260 people, including all 241 on board. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally objected to the summoning, stating that Captain Anand has no factual or technical connection to the incident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the FIP served a legal notice to the AAIB on 11 January 2026, arguing that the governing framework does not allow for the examination of family members of deceased crew who lack any factual or technical linkage to the occurrence. The notice emphasised that Captain Anand was not involved in the planning, operation, or maintenance of the ill-fated flight.
According to The Hindu, the FIP’s legal notice stated, “Captain Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness nor an expert witness in relation to the said accident. The sole basis for calling Captain Varun Anand appears to be his familial relationship with the deceased Pilot-in-Command, which is impermissible in law and renders the summoning arbitrary and unsustainable.”
Coverage revealed that the FIP also referenced international standards, specifically ICAO Annex 13, which restricts accident investigations to technical, safety-oriented fact-finding and prohibits the attribution of blame or liability. The FIP asserted that summoning relatives without technical relevance undermines the lawful scope of the investigation.
In its response, the AAIB cited the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2025, which empower investigators to call and examine any witness deemed relevant. However, officials clarified that the legal notice from the FIP contends the AAIB’s intimation did not specify the statutory provision or the purpose for which Captain Anand’s presence was required.
“The summoning of the nephew of the deceased pilot and his relatives, irrespective of their lack of nexus with the incident, reinforces the apprehension that such actions are not rooted in any lawful investigative necessity,” the FIP stated in its legal notice.
The FIP further noted that Captain Anand, a commercial pilot with Air India, was not present at the accident site and does not possess any operational knowledge related to the crash. Reporting indicated that the FIP has requested the AAIB to clarify the date and time for Captain Anand’s appearance, which is expected to be via video conference.
At the end of 2025, the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the independence and fairness of the AAIB’s investigation. Analysis showed that the final report on the AI171 crash is anticipated by June 2026, with the investigation ongoing and government officials yet to respond to the FIP’s petition.
“The governing framework does not contemplate examination of family members of deceased crew who have no factual or technical linkage to the occurrence,” the FIP reiterated in its communication.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.