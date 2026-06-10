Air India Offers Final Compensation To Crash Victims, But Seek Legal Waiver

Air India has offered final compensation to the families of victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, with the condition that recipients waive their right to pursue legal action against the airline and other parties. The airline maintains that there is no deadline or pressure for families to accept the offer, and that families may wait for the official investigation report before making a decision. The crash, which occurred on 12 June 2025, resulted in 260 fatalities, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground.