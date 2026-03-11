Air India Express Hyderabad-Phuket Flight Makes Hard Landing at Phuket Airport

An Air India Express flight operating from Hyderabad to Phuket encountered a nose wheel issue upon landing at Phuket International Airport on 11 March.
The Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft made a hard landing, resulting in damage to its nose landing gear. Following the incident, the aircraft remained on the runway, leading to the temporary suspension of all flight operations at the airport. All passengers were safely deplaned, and no injuries were reported.
According to The Indian Express, the flight, designated IX 938, departed Hyderabad at 6:42 am, slightly later than its scheduled time, and landed at Phuket at 11:40 am local time. Visuals from the scene showed smoke emanating from the nose wheel section of the aircraft after landing. The airline confirmed that the crew followed all required procedures during the incident.
As reported by Deccan Herald, airport authorities suspended all flight movements at Phuket International Airport as the aircraft was immobilised on the runway. The number of passengers on board the affected flight was not immediately disclosed by officials. The airline reiterated that the nose wheel is a critical component of the landing gear system and that all standard protocols were observed by the crew.
Flight-tracking data indicated that the aircraft landed safely before the technical issue was identified as coverage revealed. The airport closure led to delays and diversions for other scheduled flights, with authorities working to clear the runway and resume normal operations as soon as possible.
"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport," Air India Express stated, adding that all guests were deplaned safely and the crew adhered to standard operating procedures.
Efforts to remove the aircraft from the runway were underway following reports from airport officials. The incident prompted a temporary halt to all arrivals and departures at Phuket International Airport, affecting both domestic and international flights.
Authorities at the airport coordinated with the airline and local emergency services to ensure passenger safety and expedite the restoration of normal flight operations as details emerged. The airline has not yet provided information regarding the timeline for resuming regular services on the Hyderabad-Phuket route.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.